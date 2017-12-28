FGL To Perform At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018

Florida Georgia Line will bring a little Country to Hollywood as they ring in the new year at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018, joining previously announced country acts Sugarland and Kane Brown.

Florida Georgia Line will perform their latest single “Smooth,” and two of their cross-genre collaborations with Bebe Rexha’s “Meant to Be” and Hailee Steinfeld “Let Me Go.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest begins at 8PM ET on ABC, shooting coast to coast from L.A. and New York’s Times Square.

