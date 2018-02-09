A 99-year-old man who killed two teenagers in a head-on crash by driving his RV at night without headlights on the wrong side of a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination test in his home state of Michigan that allowed him to keep his driver’s license.

Walter Roney of Dearborn, Michigan passed that test Jan. 8, 29 days before Tuesday night’s crash in Fort Pierce that killed Santia Feketa, 18, and Britney Poindexter, 17. The best friends were on their way to a skating rink.

The teen girls were killed in the accident after the 99-year-old man was driving on the wrong side of the road because his headlights were not working, says a release by FHP.

Investigators said the RV’s headlights on the RV weren’t working and, “They were on the way to Port Charlotte to have that issue addressed,” said Sgt. Raymond Stuhr of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Stuhr also said that since there are no street lights in that area of the road, it’s very possible the two teens never even saw the RV until it was too late.

Sgt. Stuhr said they do not expect to file criminal charges against Roney. They do not know exactly why he was driving on the wrong side of the road.

In the passenger seat was Caroyln Elizabeth-Evans Burns, 75, of Brighton, Michigan.

The post FHP: No Criminal Charges Expected Against 99-year-old RV Driver Who Hit and Killed Two Teens in Fort Pierce appeared first on 850 WFTL.