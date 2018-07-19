When was the last time you dropped your phone and did serious damage to it?

If you’re a bit of a klutz, you’ll revel in this news.

Just yesterday, glass maker Corning unveiled its newest technology, Gorilla Glass 6, and they claim it should survive repeated drops from heights of 3.28 feet.

Gorilla Glass 6 Is More Durable and Built For the Future https://t.co/OmvnFxrrbf — mrbill (@mister_billl) July 19, 2018

So when will you see Gorilla Glass 6 in phones? Corning said it’s “currently being evaluated by multiple customers” and should hit the market in the next several months.

How often do you drop your phone? Do you take out extra insurance to cover the cost of repair or replacement? Are you one of those that really need an indestructible phone?

The post Finally, Glass That Won’t Shatter When you Drop Your Phone appeared first on 850 WFTL.