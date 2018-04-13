First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens on the Treasure Coast

On Thursday morning, the Treasure Coast’s first medical marijuana dispensary, Trulieve, opened up. Trulieve is located on Commerce Avenue in Vero Beach and received quite a welcome. A line of more than 60 people formed along the parking lot with many patients pleased that they would have a shorter drive for the treatment they seek for various ailments. Trulieve has several other dispensaries in Florida.

