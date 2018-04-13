First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens on the Treasure Coast
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 13, 2018 @ 12:00 AM

On Thursday morning, the Treasure Coast’s first medical marijuana dispensary, Trulieve, opened up. Trulieve is located on Commerce Avenue in Vero Beach and received quite a welcome. A line of more than 60 people formed along the parking lot with many patients pleased that they would have a shorter drive for the treatment they seek for various ailments. Trulieve has several other dispensaries in Florida.

 

The post First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens on the Treasure Coast appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Yacht Captain Arrested in Fatal Boating Incident Off Coast of Miami Beach Man accidentally recorded murder confession, prosecutors say Watch: Mike Pompeo’s confirmation hearing for Secretary of State Trump: Decision on Syria coming “fairly soon” Full video of Mike Pompeo confirmation hearing for Secretary of State Time magazine’s new cover features President Trump in “Stormy” weather
Comments