First Victim Name Released Died Shielding His Wife in Las Vegas

The name of the first victim of the deadly shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival has been released. A 29-year-old man named Sonny Melton was shot and killed at the Route 91 Harvest festival after shielding his wife, Heather Melton from the bullets.

“He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back,” Heather told local Nashville news outlet News 4. “I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe.”

The couple lived in Big Sandy, Tennessee, where Sonny worked as a registered nurse in an emergency room and ICU at Henry County Medical Center. Heather, who is a surgeon, also works at the hospital and Sonny would aid her in the operating room.