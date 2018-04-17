Five FSU Students Plead Guilty to Misdemeanor Hazing in Student’s Death

Five Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers entered guilty pleas on Monday in connection with the November hazing death of 20-year-old Florida State University student Andrew Coffey from Pompano Beach.

The men, all in their early 20s, pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor hazing in the death of Coffey a pledge who died of alcohol poisoning on Nov. 3.

Nine fraternity members were charged in the case and the four men who did not plead guilty on Monday are scheduled to go on trial for felony hazing charges in June.

Conner Ravelo, Coffey’s big brother in the fraternity, was the first to enter a plea on Monday and the only defendant to apologize to Coffey’s parents in the courtroom.

“I know that my words may not mean much and you may never forgive me, but they’re words I need to say and words you need to hear. I’m sorry for not thinking. I’m sorry for not acting the way I was raised to act. I blindly did the same thing that I went through without thinking about the dangers,” Ravelo said. “I recognize that what happened to Andrew could have happened to me or someone else and it wasn’t a matter of if, but when.

“I can make a promise to you that moving forward I will be a part of the solution and not part of the problem,” he added.

