FL man allegedly smokes pot with teen as toddler drowns

Police say a man who chose to smoke marijuana with a teenager instead of supervising a 1-year-old boy is to blame for the child’s drowning death.

Charles Lee,45, was arrested the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of manslaughter of a child after an investigation which began in May after deputies responded to a possible drowning at a Panama City home.

A family member reportedly found the toddler unresponsive in the pool.

The young boy died just a few days later at a hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

Lee initially told detectives that he hadn’t seen the boy in a while, but later found him in the pool and did not mention anything about supervising the child.

However, witnesses saw Lee in the front yard of the home smoking marijuana with a 15-year-old when the boy fell into the pool, according to The Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Adding, that Lee later admitted to leaving the young boy unattended to smoke marijuana knowing the child had access to the pool, the sheriff’s office said.

