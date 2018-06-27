FL teen charged for leaving injured alligator at local Wawa

Authorities have confirmed that a teen has been charged in connection with the June 15 incident involving an injured alligator being placed at a Wawa in Bradenton, FL.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission dispatched a team to the c0nvinience store where it was confirmed that the two-foot long repitle was injured.

Friday, the 17-year-old boy as issued a misdemeanor citation charging him with illegally possessing or harvesting an American alligator. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was not arrested but given notice to appear in court July 21.

