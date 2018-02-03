Friday afternoon, a person connected with an attempted burgarlary has turned himself in to Indian River County Sheriffs.

Deputies say Thursday evening received a call for attempted burglary.

Taylor Reese, the homeowner, stated he was sleeping and woke after hearing his door being kicked in, thats when he grabbed his gun and searched to see what happended.

Reese was then outside when Howard Bartee started firing in his direction, Reese fired back striking the perpetrator twice.

The suspect was then taken to the hospital for injuries, he survived and is facing charges.

Sheriff Deryl Loar say Reese was defending his safety and his property and will not face charges.

After further investigation, a second suspect was discovered, 16-year old Jesse Jones.

Jones turned himself in Friday.

The post Florida homeowner will not be charged for self-defense appeared first on 850 WFTL.