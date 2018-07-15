Florida Lottery’s Large Jackpots Lead to Record Sales Growth, Money for Education

Florida Lottery officials reported this week that sales grew eight percent over the past year, to a record $6.7 billion.

They say that large Powerball and Mega Million jackpots are the likely reason for the growth.

Who’s the first person you would tell if you won tonight’s $306 million #MEGAMILLIONS jackpot? pic.twitter.com/5mjxQuYoVL — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) July 10, 2018

Scratch game sales increased by $400 million and accounted for nearly 70 percent of sales during the fiscal year that ended June 30, while sales from draw games moved up by around $100 million.

According to the Mike Purcell, the lottery’s Deputy Secretary of Sales, up to $1.75 billion of the revenue will go to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

He says, “When the jackpots are really high, that brings everybody in but we don’t rely on that. We make sure that we have a good variety of base games that people can play year around, despite what the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots are.”

Nearly 60 percent of lottery revenue is paid to winners, with most of the remainder going into the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

