Florida Man Picks Child up From School for Sex

Authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man after it was reported that he had been having sexual intercourse with a child over the span of a year. Michael Smith of Lakeland, Florida was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 14.

The victim alerted authorities to Smith on January 25th telling them that Smith would pick her up from school in the middle of the day for sex and that one at least one occasion he bought her the “Plan B” contraceptive for fear she might be pregnant.

After an investigation, authorities found the empty emergency contraceptive box, a box of pregnancy test with one remaining, and an empty condom wrapper.

The child’s school also confirmed that Smith has picked up the child.

Smith has since been arrested and was booked into the Polk County Jail on one count sexual battery on a child.

No other information was immediately available, however, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd spoke to reporters and stated that the department will do everything in their power to limit his access to children in the future.

“Michael Smith is a child molester and he has no idea the amount of long-term damage he caused to this young girl,” said Judd. “We will do everything we can to limit his access to children in the future. With him behind bars, we hope she can move forward, put this abuse behind her, and get the help she needs.”

