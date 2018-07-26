Seven Miami Democrat state lawmakers are blasting the Florida Department of Transportation over the failure of the new SunPass tolling system.

They called it “Tollgate,” claiming that some residents have been double-billed and FDOT knows it.

The lawmakers are calling on Governor Rick Scott to suspend toll collections until the SunPass system is fixed.

They also want Scott to appoint an independent auditing panel to investigate FDOT’s oversight of the system.

Governor Scott is holding the company Conduent responsible for the morass following the revamping of the SunPass system, but no investigation is underway.

This is what Gov. Scott told me yesterday about holding @Conduent accountable for #SunPass meltdown. State has not yet instituted any financial penalties on company, other than suspending some payments. No investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/my8ZgD7x5E — Noah Pransky – WTSP (@noahpransky) July 25, 2018

The post Florida State Lawmakers Accuse FDOT’s Revamped SunPass System of “Tollgate” appeared first on 850 WFTL.