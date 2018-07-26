Florida State Lawmakers Accuse FDOT’s Revamped SunPass System of “Tollgate”
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 26, 2018 @ 9:04 AM

Seven Miami Democrat state lawmakers are blasting the Florida Department of Transportation over the failure of the new SunPass tolling system.

They called it “Tollgate,” claiming that some residents have been double-billed and FDOT knows it.
The lawmakers are calling on Governor Rick Scott to suspend toll collections until the SunPass system is fixed.

They also want Scott to appoint an independent auditing panel to investigate FDOT’s oversight of the system.

Governor Scott is holding the company Conduent responsible for the morass following the revamping of the SunPass system, but no investigation is underway.

Comments