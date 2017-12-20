Could Floyd Mayweather Jr. Be Stepping Into The UFC Octagon?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. to enter the UFC Octagon!

It’s been reported that the UFC and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. are currently discussing a deal that could land him in the mixed martial arts scene. This according to UFC president Dana White.

“We’re interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor f—ing happened. Anything is possible.”

Mayweathers’s boxing match against UFC’s Conor McGregor took place about 4-months ago, a fight Mayweather won via TKO in the 10th round, and what the 40-year-old promised would be the final fight of his career.

