As flu season grips the nation and enters its peak, it’s time to take the steps to prevent yourself from becoming another victim… or at least have what you need ahead of time.

Here are you Flu Survival Kit Must Haves:

A thermometer to track your fever. Lots of fluids. A fever and pain reliever, like Tylenol or Motrin. Medicine for chest congestion . . . a nasal decongestant for a stuffy nose and sinus pain . . . and a non-drowsy antihistamine for a runny nose, postnasal drip, or watery eyes. Finally, some tissues and some disinfecting wipes to stop the spread of germs.

