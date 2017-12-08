“Forbes” Shares List Of The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians

Us currency $100 both from front and back like real falling on white background

WOW… This list is no joke!

“Forbes” released their annual rundown of The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians, no country stars made the top ten, and most of the money comes from touring and various endorsements. But unfortunately, the estimates aren’t very current.

They’re based on total earnings from June of LAST year up to this past June. That’s why Beyoncé is so high.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. Diddy, $130 million

2. Beyoncé, $105 million

3. Drake, $94 million

4. The Weeknd, $92 million

5. Coldplay, $88 million

