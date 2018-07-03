Forecast: Ocean Conditions Less Favorable For Hurricane Formation this Season

Local meteorologists say that ocean temperatures are not as warm as they usually are this time year and El Niño is firing up in the Pacific, as a result, the hurricane risk to the United States has sharply decreased for 2018, according to Colorado State University.

The university’s Tropical Meteorology Project says ocean conditions are less favorable for the storms’ formation, according to a closely watched forecast released Monday.

While that forecast called for three major hurricanes, the latest forecast calls for one. A major hurricane is one of Category 3 strength or higher, which means winds speeds of at least 111 mph that will cause “devastating damage,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project now calls for four hurricanes this year, compared to 10 last season and a sharp reduction from the university’s April forecast. The probability of a direct hit to the eastern United States stands at 22 percent, compared to the average of 31 percent.

Since hurricane season began June 1 the Atlantic Ocean is much cooler than normal this time of year. The warm water fuels storms so the cooler temperatures are not conducive to storm formation. And the likelihood has increased of an El Niño, the warming of the eastern Pacific Ocean that creates high-altitude winds that tear apart would-be tropical cyclones, the rotating storm systems that can strengthen into hurricanes.

“We have decreased our forecast and now believe that 2018 will have below-average activity,” states the forecast report. “… With the decrease in our forecast, the probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the United States coastline and in the Caribbean has decreased as well.”

The forecast stands in sharp contrast to the university’s April forecast, which called for an above-average hurricane season.

