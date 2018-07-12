Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok on Hot Seat in Crazy House Hearing

A hearing featuring controversial FBI agent Peter Strzok broke down today in a loud dispute among lawmakers.

In the “off the chain” House hearing, Strzok cited advice from FBI lawyers and said he couldn’t answer questions about the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Virginia Republican Bob Goodlatte threatened him with contempt and New York Democrat Jerrold Nadler loudly objected.

Then Republican Trey Gowdy from South Carolina, a former prosecutor, began grilling Strzok for perceived bias.

“You are the lead investigator, you originated the investigation, you are the point of contact, you drafted the document, and here you are before you interviewed a single solitary witness saying ‘F Trump,’” said Rep. Trey Gowdy pulling no punches with Peter Strzok.

Then Congressman Gowdy asked Agent Strzok why the independent counsel kicked him off the Russia probe.

Strzok was called to testify about exchanging anti-Trump text messages with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Strzok and Page were reportedly having an affair at the time. Strzok expressed regrets about the texts but said personal opinions have never affected his work.

Page, for her part has refused to honor the congressional subpoena and has not appeared before the committee.

