Former FBI Director James Comey Pens Book Aimed at Trump White House

The President is locked in a war of words with the former FBI Director James Comey who is about to release a new book taking aim at the Trump White House.

In the book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” Comey compares President Trump to a mob boss.

Comey said certain things about the Trump White House gave him flashbacks to his time prosecuting gangsters, including “the boss in complete control” and “loyalty oaths.”

Comey writes that Trump strongly denied allegations in a dossier involving prostitutes in a Moscow hotel.

Comey wrote that President Trump had built, quote, “a cocoon of alternative reality that he was busily wrapping around all of us.”

The publisher of James Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty” is printing 850,000 copies to meet the expected demand from buyers. It’s already guaranteed to be a best-seller based solely on the number of pre-orders. https://t.co/QIx5UVXFNJ pic.twitter.com/cLxpVTWJas — CNN (@CNN) April 13, 2018

Comey’s book comes out on Tuesday but excerpts have been released to the press and he has talked about the book in an interview to air Sunday on “20/20.”

Trump hit back at Comey on Twitter this morning, calling him a “weak and untruthful slime ball.” He said it was a great honor to have fired Comey.

