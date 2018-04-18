Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dead at 92, Funeral Arrangements Made

Barbara Bush, former First Lady, died Tuesday evening. She was 92.

Jim McGrath, a family spokesman, announced the death in a statement posted to Twitter.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of Barbara Pierce Bush this evening at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/c6JU0xy6Vc — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 17, 2018

On Sunday, the office of her husband, former President George Bush, issued a statement saying that after consulting her family and her doctors, Mrs. Bush had “decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.”

The Bushes had celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in January, making them the longest-married couple in presidential history.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush suffered from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease but on Sunday, began refusing treatments.

Her family members, however, said she seemed to be in good spirits and even sipped on bourbon at her home.

Barbara Bush served as the first lady of the United States from 1989 to 1993 and is known for her Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy which encourages children to read. She is also the mother of the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush and former Florida governor Jeb Bush.

Funeral Arrangements:

Barbara Bush’s funeral will be held at St. Martin’s Church in Houston, where she and the former president have been devoted members for decades. She repeatedly has said she wanted a very simple service.

Her body will be taken to the Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in Houston for private visitation tomorrow and Thursday.

Friday, Mrs. Bush will lie in repose where the public can pay their respects from noon until midnight. Houston Metro bus service will shuttle visitors from Second Baptist Parking Lot to St. Martin’s.

Saturday will be a private service for 1,500 guests.

Several former presidents and first ladies plan to attend.

The funeral procession will run from Houston to College Station and proceed through Memorial Park. The motorcade will go north on Westcott, then up Highway 290, Highway 6, into College Station via Texas Avenue. The procession will turn left on George Bush Drive, and right into the library on Barbara Bush Drive.

The burial ceremony will be private.

The post Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dead at 92, Funeral Arrangements Made appeared first on 850 WFTL.