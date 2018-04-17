Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dead at 92
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 8:05 PM

Barbara Bush, former First Lady, died Tuesday evening. She was 92.

Jim McGrath, a family spokesman, announced the death in a statement posted to Twitter.

On Sunday, the office of her husband, former President George Bush, issued a statement saying that after consulting her family and her doctors, Mrs. Bush had “decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.”

The Bushes had celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in January, making them the longest-married couple in presidential history.

