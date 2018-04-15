Former First Lady Barbara Bush is in failing health and has decided not to seek additional medical treatment, according to family spokesperson Jim McGrath.

The 92-year-old matriarch has been hospitalized several times recently for congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. She is now seeking “comfort care” at home, McGrath says.

He adds that she is surrounded by “a family she adores.”

Mrs. Bush was first lady from 1989 to 1993, when her husband, George H.W. Bush, served as the nation’s 41st president. They have been married for 73 years.

The post Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health appeared first on 850 WFTL.