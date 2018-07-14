Former FL pastor accused of taking upskirt photo at church

A former pastor from central Florida was charged for allegedly taking an upskirt photo of a woman at a local church.

On Thursday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Kenyon Jr., the former pastor of the Church of Christ of Deltona on a charge of voyeurism.

A woman reportedly told investigators the incident took place on April 8. after she met with Kenyon and his children in his office during a Sunday service.

Kenyon allegedly asked the woman to place his youngest child in a car seat, and as she did, the woman told investigators she felt skin brush against her leg.

She then looked back to find Kenyon allegedly behind her with his cellphone in his hand and the phone flashing red light.

The 41-year-old woman reported the incident to deputies on April 24.

Kenyon was removed from the church after the woman, and staff members confronted him about the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 31-year-old was released on bond the same day as his arrest.

Investigators say Kenyon was never alone with children nor have there been any complaints filed against him before the recent incident.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with additional information to come forward.

