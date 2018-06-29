Former Heat Star LeBron James a Free Agent, Could He Return to SoBe?

LeBron James will be a free agent for the third time since joining the Cavs. They can pay him more money than anyone, but this time he may not come back.

James’ agent informed the Cavs he will not exercise his $35.6 million option and thus will become an unrestricted free agent, sources told @clevelanddotcom.

Will he return to South Beach and join his buddy Dwayne Wade playing again for the Miami Heat?

On Fox Sports Radio, Wade said of his former Heat and Cavaliers teammate, “To me, I don’t think it’s a basketball thing. Obviously, you saw this year, he could get to the Finals, no matter what the circumstances are. I don’t really think, for him, the basketball decision is saying, ‘Oh, let me go team up with three All-Stars.’ I think at this point in his life, it’s more so of a lifestyle thing of where my family is going to be the most comfortable, where I’m going to be the happiest at. Because, basketball-wise, he’s so great he can bring along and take along whoever.”

That had many parsing Wade’s words for hints — and had Wade headed Monday to Twitter for clarification.

“Let’s let the record show,” Wade posted, “I don’t have any inside information whatsoever about his decision!”

Sports analysts say James can explore playing for other teams like the heavily rumored Los Angeles Lakers starting on Sunday, but he can also renegotiate a new contract with the Cavs worth over $200 million.

