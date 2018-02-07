Former Owner of Funeral Home Will Not be Prosecuted

Amanda Rayan, the former owner of an Atlantic Beach funeral home was accused of organized fraud and forging signatures to obtain death certificates for her cemetery and funeral businesses. Amanda was arrested in 2016 just months after her husband Nader “John” Rayan, who was charged with grand theft, fraud and handling stolen property. He is currently serving 18 months in prison.

The State Attorney’s Office did not prosecute Amanda on the 47 charges due to “lack of probability of conviction.” For months, officials were told it would be difficult to prove as the signatures were forged online. In Duval County, the way funeral directors are to obtain death certificates, an electronic signature is required. Amanda Rayan did not have a funeral director license at the time of the forgeries and her company did not have a licensed funeral director on staff.

To prove forgery, Prosecutors would have to show proof that Amanda Rayan was the only person with access to the computer executing the illegal act. More than one person had access to the computer.

There had been several complaints from customers that stated they were being mistreated, overcharged or not provided services they had paid for. While Amanda is not charged for any wrongdoing, in 2016, the Florida Division of Funeral, Cemetary and Consumer Services have denied her the right to own or operate a funeral home or cemetery business.

