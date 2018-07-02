Former Trump personal attorney Cohen breaks silence since FBI raid

Michael Cohen, the longtime personal attorney to President Trump, seems to distance himself from the president in a new interview with ABC News.

Saturday, George Stephanopoulos reportedly sat in a New York hotel room with Cohen for an unfilmed interview where he did not praise the President once, says Stephanopoulos.

Cohen, who once said he’d “take a bullet” for Trump, now says “I put family and country first.”

Cohen has not been charged with anything at this time.

It is unclear how this will effect Trump or the Trump administration.

