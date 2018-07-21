Former U.S President George H.W. Bush’s heart doctor shot, killed

A prominent cardiologist who treated former President George H.W. Bush was shot and killed Friday morning while riding a bike near the Texas Medical Center.

Houston Methodist Hospital identified Mark Hausknecht as the victim in the fatal shooting.

The 65-year-old cardiologist was a long-time member of the Houston Methodist staff and the DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center.

He specialized in cardiovascular disease and had been in practice for about four decades before his untimely death.

The suspect was on a bicycle when he rode past Hausknecht and fired two shots at him, according to Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner.

Hausknecht reportedly flagged down an ambulance as the shooter fled the scene.

The doctor was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he later died.

Hausknecht treated the former President for a heart arrhythmia in 2000 and even appeared with him in a news conference following treatment.

Bush expressed his condolences to Hausknecht’s family shortly after the news broke, Friday.

Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man,” Bush said. “I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers.”

The suspect who police say was wearing a gray warmup jacket, khaki shorts, and a tan baseball cap remains at large.

Additionally, police are still trying to establish a motive behind the shooting.

