Four men charged in attack on Miami Beach gay couple

Four men have been charged in an attack on a gay couple in Miami Beach.

The men were identified as Juan Lopez, Luis Alonso, Adonis Diaz, and Pablo Reinaldo Romo who turned themselves in through their attorney Tuesday after surveillance video captured the attack.

The suspects are accused of shouting anti-gay slurs while attacking a couple and samaritan following Miami Beach’s gay pride parade, Sunday evening.

I can assure you & our community that my Hate Crimes Unit will evaluate this incident thoroughly. They have been working with @MiamiBeachPD since it occurred. Hate crimes can be enhanced under Florida law. #EqualityForAll https://t.co/k4h6C7zRCm — Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) April 11, 2018

The men currently face three counts of aggravated battery, but the charges could be enhanced under state law if they are classified as hate crimes.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle tweeted Tuesday evening that the agency’s “Hate Crimes Unit will evaluate this incident thoroughly.”

Wednesday morning all four men were released on bond.

It is unclear when the suspects will appear in court.

