Listen to WIN a pair of tickets to Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay, and Carly Pearce Saturday July 21.

We have the “Fourth Flatt” in the studio asking you a trivia question.

Listen in the 11:00AM hour for the question and me to open the lines.

Caller #10 will have the first chance to guess. Good Luck!

Winner will qualify for a VIP experience: