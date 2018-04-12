Full video of Mike Pompeo confirmation hearing for Secretary of State
Thursday, Mike Pompeo appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to win Senate confirmation to become the United States Secretary of State.

President Trump nominated Pompeo for the position shortly after the dismissal of former Secretary of State, Rex. Tillerson.

Throughout the hearing, Pompeo has been grilled by about all of his political beliefs in regards to America’s economy, foreign policy, and social issues.

Sen. Cory Booker pressed Pompeo about his same-sex marriage views where Pompeo responded by saying he is still opposed to the same-sex-marriage but noted that he respects straight and gay people the same.

Pompeo was under fire for his views on Muslims at the hearing where the Committee referenced a certain statement in relation to the Boston bombings then questioned him of whether he is impartial towards Muslims which he responded by confirming he is impartial towards Muslim Americans.

Pompeo also fielded questions about his beliefs on current foreign policy issues including North Korea, Syria, and Russia along with questions about President Trump.

The hearing is still ongoing with a discussion of the military budget, Trump’s take on the military, whether he believes in global warming or not, and Trump’s view of Mexico versus his own.

