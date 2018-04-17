Monday, Ohio teenager, Kyle Plush was laid to rest after tragically losing his life in a freak accident in the back of a minivan.

The 16-year-old died after he got stuck underneath the seat of his family’s 2004 Honda Odyssey when he was reaching for his tennis gear

He called 911 twice, but authorities were unable to find the vehicle in time to save him.

According to a previous report, authorities in Cincinnati, Ohio are demanding a review of the 911 system, and the county prosecutor has launched an investigation into the teenager’s death.

It is unclear whether the investigation into the teenager’s untimely death is still ongoing.

The post Funeral held for Kyle Plush – the teen who tragically lost his life in minivan freak accident appeared first on 850 WFTL.