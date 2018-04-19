FWC: Gopher Tortoise Covered With Concrete and Red Spray Paint in Rehab
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 7:04 AM

The FWC is looking for information about a gopher tortoise that was spray-painted red and covered in concrete.  The endangered and threatened turtle is in rehab.

The two good Samaritans spotted the tortoise in the middle of the road in Montverde,FL

The FWC says it is both illegal and very harmful to the health of a gopher tortoise to apply man-made substances, such as paint or concrete, to any part of their body or shell.

Gopher tortoises are state-listed as threatened and are a protected species.

Please call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline if you have any information who may have done this to the tortoise.

