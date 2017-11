Garth Brooks wants to make one thing clear: If he got to re-do his now-infamous 2017 CMA Awards performance of “Ask Me How I Know” … well, he wouldn’t do it differently. The country star says he doesn’t regret his choice to lip-sync during the performance, and says that he’d make the same decision again.

Brooks explained his choice while appearing on a recent episode of Ellen: “We did 12 shows in 10 days, and right in the middle of those 12 shows was the CMAs,” he recalls. “

MORE