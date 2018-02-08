“George” The Great White Shark Off Florida

A great white shark named George’s tracking device is pinging off the Everglades in the Gulf of Mexico.

Shark-tracking organization OCEARCH reported George was tracked Sunday near the edge of Everglades National Park, just south of Everglades City.

George is not alone this winter in the Gulf.

A 12-foot-5-inch, 1,668-pound female shark named Miss Costa pinged Monday south of the middle Keys after being recorded off Tampa in January.

And a young 8½-foot female named Savannah pinged off the Crystal River area north of Tampa on Jan 31.

George was tagged in October 2016 off Massachusetts. Since then he has been recorded near the Atlantic coast from Nova Scotia to South Florida and had traveled more than 4,500 miles by Sunday.

He was last recorded as 702 pounds and about 10 feet long.

OCEARCH believes that George probably weighs closer to 1,000 pounds now.

A ping is determined when the tagged shark’s dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water and transmits a signal to a satellite overhead.

The transmission then sends back an estimated geo-location.

