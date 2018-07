Guac is NOT extra… tomorrow only that is.

Chipotle is giving out FREE guac for National Guacamole Day, rules apply though.

In order to redeem the deal, customers must purchase an entrée through the mobile app or online and use the promo code AVOCADO at check out. You can choose to redeem the free guac as an add-on, a side item or as a regular order of chips and guac.

