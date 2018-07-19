Godzilla 2….. Did I miss something?

So the teaser trailer for Godzilla 2 King Of Monsters came out. Right out of the gate I was confused on which Godzilla movie it was considering the first but hey Millie Bobby Brown! I knew more of this “Universe” was on its way because of the aftercredit scene in Skull Island (which if you didn’t know there was one… go look) but I assumed skull iland was a reboot of the franchise. Turns out.. I’m wrong! But I’m excited to finally see Godzilla Vs King Kong which is the biggest And best monster battle in history. For now just go enjoy the teaser, full trailer to come most likely during Comic-Con this weekend.