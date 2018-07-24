Goldfish Crackers Recalled
By 850 WFTL
Jul 24, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

Pepperidge Farm has voluntarily recalled four of its Goldfish cracker varieties due to possible contamination.

The manufacturer stated Monday that one of its ingredient suppliers notified them of a possible Salmonella contamination in the whey powder used in their seasoning.

Varieties that have been pulled off the shelves are:

Flavor Blasted Xtra CheddarFlavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion
Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

For the product codes for affected snacks visit www.PepperidgeFarm.com/GoldfishUpdate. You can also call the customer service line at 800-679-1791.

