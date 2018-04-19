GOP representatives refer Comey, Clinton, McCabe & other Obama-era officials for criminal investigation

Wednesday, over a dozen GOP representatives, sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department and FBI seeking an investigation of former bureau boss James Comey, his deputy Andrew McCabe, ex-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Hillary Clinton in connection with 2016 campaign controversies.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and ten other House lawmakers asked the Justice Department to investigate potential violations that cover the handling of the Clinton email probe, the anti-Trump dossier’s funding and the Uranium One controversy.

The letter was sent to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and U.S. Attorney John Huber.

As of Wednesday, Andrew McCabe is the only one of these suggested persons the Justice Department has referred for criminal investigation.

