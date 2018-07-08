Graham to Discuss Gubernatorial, Senate Races Only on WFTL this Wednesday

Former Democratic Florida Governor Bob Graham will be speaking live on air with 850 WFTL’s Bill Adams this Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Graham, 81, was born in Coral Gables, served as the state’s 38th governor from 1979 until 1987, and then served in the U.S. Senate until 2005.

He will be discussing the gubernatorial campaign of his daughter Gwen, as well as the heated Senate race between Republican Governor Rick Scott and incumbent Democratic Senator Bill Nelson.

Gwen Graham, who is also running as a Democrat, says that her focus as governor would be to end school testing and return control to the local level, increase the minimum wage, and to expand Medicaid and hold insurance companies accountable for treatments and healthcare costs.

She recently told an audience of supporters in the Villages, Florida, “I wake up every day thinking about the people of Florida. I am doing this for the people of Florida and I can’t wait to serve as governor. I would like to invite you all to a great victory party on Nov. 6, 2018.”

Meanwhile, as for the Senate race, Scott has been pushing his theme of job growth since the depths of the Great Recession, while Nelson and the Democrats are trying to remind voters that Scott failed to protect Floridians, especially the elderly in nursing homes, during and after Hurricane Irma. They are also at odds about the NRA and gun control, following February’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

