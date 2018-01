It’s safe to say you’ll need a box of tissues during at least one portion of the Grammys.

The Grammy’s will pay tribute to the victims of last year’s concert attacks at the Route 91 Festival, and honor the 22 people who died in the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert last year in England.

Eric Church, Maren Morris, And Brothers Osborne will be performing together to honor the victims of these hateful attacks.

The Grammy’s air live January 28th on CBS.

