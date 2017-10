Oreo’s newest flavor is . . . a MYSTERY. And if you guess it right, you could win a $50,000 prize. And five other people who guess it right will win $10,000. You have until the end of November to submit your guesses to Oreo’s website.

So what COULD it be? According to the people at “Food & Wine” who’ve tried them, they all decided it’s either Fruity Pebbles or a more generic “cereal milk.”

Submit your guess [HERE]