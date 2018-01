A guy was day drinking on a Wednesday afternoon when he got a Taco Bell craving, like most do after a few cold ones, and he took it upon himself to pull through the T-Bell drive-thru to order a burrito, only problem is that he had mistaken a Bank of America as the fast food joint.

The bank manager quickly called the cops and arrested the Tampa resident, yes this happened in Florida, and charged him with a DUI.

