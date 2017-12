Us currency $100 both from front and back like real falling on white background

This story kinda makes me sad.

A guy in Milwaukee robbed a bank at gunpoint last week, and ran off with about $8,000. But he didn’t get far.

A police officer in an unmarked cop car spotted him two blocks away, cuffed him, and recovered all the money. But that’s not the sad part.

After he was booked, someone asked if he really thought he could rob a bank and not get arrested for it.

He replied, “I figured they’d catch me, but maybe not until, quote, “after Christmas or something.”

