And this is why you don’t take Carrie Underwood’s lyrics to “Jesus take the Wheel” literally!

A guy in Tenn. was driving when he said Jesus told him to let go of the wheel, it didn’t end well as he flipped his car several times.

Turns out the guy was on drugs, shocker.

But I kind of feel that if he indeed hear Jesus, he was saying that he shouldn’t have been driving at all!

