Halloween Freebies: Enjoy Spooky Specials Tomorrow

Trick-or-treaters can get a lot more than free candy this Halloween. Wearing your costumes on Tuesday will get you and your kids free or cheap meals and goodies.

Here are the best Halloween deals:

BurgerFi: Anyone who visits a participating location wearing a costume Tuesday gets a free small custard. Limit one per guess and no substitutions.

Krispy Kreme: Wear a costume to a participating location Tuesday and get one free doughnut of your choice.

PDQ: From 3 p.m. to close Tuesday, wear your costume to get a free cookie with any purchase.