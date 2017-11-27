How Long You Can Keep Thanksgiving Leftovers Before They Go Bad?
By Moriah Donovan
|
Nov 27, 2017 @ 6:55 PM
It’s almost time to throw out your Thanksgiving leftovers.

If you’re still eating leftover turkey sandwiches, you’re playing with fire. Turkey only stays good in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. After that, you run the risk of getting sick from a build-up of bacteria. So either eat it now, or freeze it.

Here are six Thanksgiving foods, and how long you can keep them in the fridge before they might make you sick . . .

  1. Turkey, 3 to 4 days.
  2. Homemade gravy.  Only a day or two.
  3. Stuffing, 3 to 4 days.
  4. Mashed potatoes, 3 to 5 days.
  5. Pumpkin pie, 3 to 4 days. Apple pie lasts a little longer.
  6. Cranberry sauce, up to two weeks. MORE
