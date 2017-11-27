How Long You Can Keep Thanksgiving Leftovers Before They Go Bad?

It’s almost time to throw out your Thanksgiving leftovers.

If you’re still eating leftover turkey sandwiches, you’re playing with fire. Turkey only stays good in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. After that, you run the risk of getting sick from a build-up of bacteria. So either eat it now, or freeze it.

Here are six Thanksgiving foods, and how long you can keep them in the fridge before they might make you sick . . .