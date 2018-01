Hoda Kotb double gigging as she’s been named the new ‘Today’ show co-anchor.

Kotb joins Savannah Guthrie who announced the news on this morning’s (Jan. 2) show, Hoda and Savanna also announced the news of Matt’s firing back on Nov. 29 after a dozen + women made sexual harassment claims against the veteran new anchor.

Hoda will also keep her co-hosting job with Kathie Lee Gifford for the 4th hour of ‘Today.’

