Hoffman’s Winter Wonderland:This year’s display will include a new outdoor, 2,400-square-foot ice skating rink. It will be made of real ice. The garden is open daily from 6 to 10 p.m. Festivities will be bigger than ever this year with more than 125,000 LED lights, holiday displays, several Christmas trees and a glowing Hanukkah display, live entertainment and more.

Info: Now through Dec. 30 at Hoffman’s Chocolates Factory, 5190 Lake Worth Road.