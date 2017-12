I have to be honest I always felt bad for the little girl actress who had to be cast as Buzz’s “WOOF” girlfriend. Well rest easy knowing now that no little girl’s feelings were hurt in the casting process. The producers thought it would be a bit harsh to cast someone for just this role so the art director’s son volunteered to do it! Yep Buzz’s girlfriend was actually a boy whole volunteered to dress up like a girl! And the world is right again!