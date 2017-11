In the market to buy a home? Maybe look into the street name beforehand and you might be able to save some money. That’s right, if you find a home on an embarrassing street name like Weiner Cutoff Road in Weiner, Arkansas or Butt Road in Fort Wayne, Indiana (Yes, those are real street names) you’re more likely to save an average of 20% below the market value than a home on an less embarrassing streets.

