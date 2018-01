The fact that these incredibly talented artists are hitting road together is exciting enough, but to know that they’ll be playing in our backyard just makes it that much more.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town have announced that they’ll be hitting the road this summer on their ‘Bandwagon’ tour, with a stop on Aug. 4 in West Palm Beach.

The tour will kick off in North Carolina on July 12 and wrap in Michigan on Aug. 24.

Tickets for the ‘Bandwagon’ tour go on sale Jan. 26.

